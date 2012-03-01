* Co to present proposal to lender on March 8
* Chairman says deal to be completed in July
* Debt deal dragged on due to hedge funds, no govt support
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, March 1 Dubai's ship building unit
Drydocks World, in negotiations to restructure a $2.2 billion
loan facility, will present terms of the proposal to lenders on
March 8, seeking to put an end to the long-drawn and complex
debt talks.
The debt restructuring of the Dubai World unit,
initially expected to be completed by April last year, has
dragged on as the presence of hedge funds and a lack of
government support curbed prospects of an amicable deal.
Drydocks now hopes to complete the restructuring by July,
its Chairman Khamis Juma Buamim said in an email statement.
"With the support of its wider stakeholders, significant
progress has been made over recent months in all aspects of the
restructuring," Buamim said.
The syndicated facility, taken out to finance acquisitions
in Singapore in October 2008, comprised a $1.7 billion
three-year loan paying 170 basis points and a five-year $500
million loan with a 190 basis points margin, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Bookrunners on the 15-lender syndicate were BNP Paribas
, HSBC Mashraq, Standard Chartered
and Lloyd TSB Bank among others.
"Drydocks can today announce that it is confident that it
will receive the support of a majority of its syndicated lenders
to the terms of its debt restructuring," said Buamim.
Dubai stunned global markets in 2009 when it sought a
standstill on $26 billion in debts related to Dubai World. It
reached an agreement with banks last year to extend debt
maturities by promising repayment mostly through asset sales.
Other Dubai World entities are also struggling with their
debt maturities, including industrial free zone operator Jebel
Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) that is looking to refinance a $2 billion
Islamic bond.
Buamim said in December that Drydocks looks to extend debt
repayment for between five to eight years, which would be
similar to the time frame reached by parent Dubai World.
The shipbuilding unit of Dubai World is not regarded as a
strategic asset by Dubai, meaning it has had to negotiate its
own debt solution without the support of the government.
It is eyeing joint ventures for its southeast Asia business,
which could be sold off later to prospective partners if they
proved to be successful.
