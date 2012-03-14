(Corrects claim figure in headline and second para to $45.5 mln
after Monarch Capital corrects statement)
A U.S.-based hedge fund said it has won a legal
claim against Dubai's Drydocks World for defaulting on a loan,
putting the ship builder's $2.2 billion debt rest ructuring in
further trouble.
Monarch Alternative Capital said in an emailed statement
that Drydocks, a unit of Dubai World, has been
ordered to pay the entirety of the sum of $45.5 million claimed
plus Monarch's legal costs.
"We are pleased with the judgement and fully confident in
our position," a Monarch spokesperson said in an emailed
statement.
Khamis Juma Buamim, Drydocks World chairman, when asked how
the judgement would affect its restructring, said:
"As made clear at all lender meetings, the company is
confident that it can still implement its restructuring if it
transpires that Monarch do not accept the terms on offer."
"But I would very much hope that notwithstanding their legal
action Monarch will accept the very reasonable restructuring
proposal."
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Matt
Smith)