DUBAI Dec 23 Dubai's Emirates Integrated
Telecommunications Co, or du, said on Sunday that it had
secured a $500 million, five-year club debt facility to fund its
medium-term capital expenditure.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank acted as senior mandated
lead arranger for the facility, with National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Samba Financial Group serving as
mandated lead arrangers, the company said in a Dubai bourse
filing. Mashreq Bank acted as co-arranger.
Du said the club debt facility was priced at a 1.75 percent
margin over the London Interbank Offered Rate.
Last week du said it had signed a $100 million, three-year
loan facility with Singapore's DBS Bank to fund its
capital investment plans.
