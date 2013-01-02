BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
DUBAI Jan 2 Dubai's Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co, or du, has signed a $100 million financing deal with Standard Chartered to shore up liquidity, the company said on Wednesday.
The financing, and other debt facilities secured recently, would give the firm flexibility to fund future growth of its business, du said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
The statement did not provide terms such as pricing for the deal or when it matures.
In December, the company secured a $500 million club debt facility and signed a $100 million three-year loan facility with Singapore's DBS Bank. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rachna Uppal)
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award