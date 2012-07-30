* Q2 profit 325.5 mln dirhams vs 207.2 mln

DUBAI, July 30 The UAE's No. 2 telecom operator du plans to focus on curbing costs rather than chasing market share, its chief executive said on Monday, after it reported a 57-percent jump in quarterly profit.

The operator, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, said its share of mobile subscribers fell slightly to 46.5 percent.

Renewed competition from Etisalat, which posted a jump in second quarter profit last week after declines in eight of the preceding nine quarters, has slowed du's rise.

Osman Sultan, the smaller operator's chief executive, said on Monday that attaining 50 percent market share among mobile subscribers was not a priority. Du had 5.73 million mobile users as of June 30, up 3.5 percent over the previous quarter.

"My role is meeting market needs and doing this with better efficiency," Sultan said on a conference call, without giving specifics. "As you get close to this (50 percent market share) every half-point becomes more expensive to get."

Sultan said the UAE was more competitive this year, with Etisalat fighting hard to defend its market share. That means du's share of new UAE subscribers - rather than customers switching users - will decline, he said.

"We used to have 70 percent of new entrants ... that's not sustainable," said Sultan.

Du made second-quarter net profit of 325.5 million dirhams ($88.6 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 207.2 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts had forecast average profit of 332 million dirhams, in a Reuters poll.

The profit increase outstripped revenue growth as improved margins helped offset declining average revenue per user (ARPU), which fell 5.1 percent from a year ago.

Quarterly revenue rose 12.9 percent to 2.45 billion dirhams over last year but was almost flat compared with the first quarter. Half-year revenue rose 16.4 percent to 4.9 billion dirhams.

"We expect revenue growth for the year to be at these levels," said Sultan.

Voice margins are under pressure and Sultan predicted data demand would offset this fall. Du's second-quarter data revenue rose 85 percent, accounting for 14.6 percent of mobile revenue.

Second-quarter costs were 733 million dirhams, equating to 29.9 percent of revenue and down from 35.2 percent in the prior-year period.

The July start of Ramadan meant many UAE residents took summer vacations earlier than usual in order to return for the Muslim holy month, hurting du's earnings.

"We felt in the last two weeks of June a little slowdown," said Sultan, adding the Ramadan effect also led to an 0.4-percent dip in television subscribers over the first quarter.

Fixed phone and broadband subscribers were also near-flat in the second quarter.

Du is mulling whether to bid for a virtual operator licence in Saudi Arabia in what would be its first foreign foray, with the kingdom's regulator yet to provide potential bidders with the full licence terms.

"We do not have all the elements we need," Sultan said on Monday.

Shares in du closed 1.3 higher percent on the Dubai index . The stock is up 11.4 percent on the year. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Amran Abocar)