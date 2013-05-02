* Q1 profit 467.9 mln dirhams vs 333.13 mln dirhams a yr ago
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 2 Du, the United Arab
Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, posted on Thursday a 40.5
percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating analysts'
estimates as lower taxes, reduced operating costs and a rising
customer base added to the bottom line.
The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic
monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 467.9 million dirhams
($127.38 million) in the three months to March 31, up from
333.13 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, it said in a
statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast du would make
a quarterly profit of 454.2 million dirhams.
In December, the UAE announced changes to the royalty fees -
or tax - levied on du's earnings.
Previously, the company provisioned to pay half its profit
in royalties, but in the first quarter this fell to 37.7
percent, according to Reuters calculations.
First-quarter revenue was 2.63 billion dirhams. This
compares to 2.45 billion dirhams a year ago.
Total quarterly overheads were 698 million dirhams, or 26.6
percent of revenue. In the same period of last year, overheads
represented 32.4 percent of revenue.
"Efficiency and cost control will remain a strategic driver
throughout 2013 and beyond," Chief Executive Osman Sultan said
in the statement.
First-quarter mobile data revenue rose 32.8 percent to 520
million.
"Growth in mobile data revenues reflects the ongoing shift
in network traffic from voice to data, a trend we expect to
continue," Sultan added.
The company had 6.64 million mobile subscribers as of March
31, up 19.9 percent from a year earlier, giving it a 48.1
percent share of the UAE's mobile subscribers.
The company's shares have gained 46.4 percent in 2013,
outperforming Dubai's index which is up 31.7 percent
over the same period.
($1 = 3.6733 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith)