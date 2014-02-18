DUBAI Feb 18 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 43 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The firm made a net profit of 570 million dirhams ($155.18 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 994 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, Reuters calculated based on du's previous financial results.

Du's full-year profit for 2013 was 1.99 billion dirhams, up slightly from 1.98 billion dirhams a year earlier, du said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)