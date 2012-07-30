DUBAI, July 30 Passenger traffic at Dubai
International Airport jumped 16.0 percent from a year earlier in
June, boosted by an increase in passengers from the wider Middle
East, operator Dubai Airports said on Monday.
The airport, one of the world's busiest, handled 4.71
million passengers in June, up from 4.07 million in June 2011.
The Gulf, Europe and India again provided much of the rise, but
June was the first time in nearly a year that routes elsewhere
in the Middle East showed growth; they have been hit by
political instability in the region.
Freight passing through Dubai International climbed 6.3
percent from a year earlier in June to 194,992 tonnes,
recovering from a 0.1 percent fall in May.
In the first half of this year, passenger numbers rose 13.7
percent to 27.93 million while air cargo volume increased 2.2
percent to 1.09 million tonnes.
"We are on track to meet the annual projected traffic
of 56.5 million passengers, which will bring us very close to
Dubai International's operational capacity of 60 million
passengers per annum," Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai
Airports, said in a statement.
"The addition of Concourse 3 during the first quarter of
2013 is well timed to boost our capacity to 75 million..." he
added.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Patrick Graham)