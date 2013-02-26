DUBAI Feb 26 Passenger flows through Dubai's
main airport climbed 14.6 percent in January compared with the
same month in 2012, boosted by holiday traffic and visitors
coming for the Dubai Shopping Festival, airport authorities said
on Tuesday.
Traffic rose to 5.56 million passengers from 4.85 million a
year ago, Dubai Airports said. During all of 2012, passenger
flows increased 13.2 percent to 57.68 million people.
"January's record passenger numbers confirm that the growth
trajectory recorded last year has continued into 2013 and Dubai
Airports has taken another steady stride towards the 98 million
passengers a year we expect to pass through our airport by the
end of the decade," chief executive Paul Griffiths said.
Freight volume through Dubai International rose 8.6 percent
in January to 188,520 tonnes from a year earlier, supported by
improved consumer confidence in the United States and Europe,
Dubai Airports said.
Last year, Dubai International overtook Hong Kong to become
the world's third busiest airport for international passenger
traffic, according to data from the airports.
Traffic through neighbouring Abu Dhabi is also growing
rapidly. Passenger numbers at Abu Dhabi International Airport
jumped 19.6 percent to over 1.3 million last month, while
freight volume grew 25 percent to 48,875 tonnes.