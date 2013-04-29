DUBAI, April 29 Passenger traffic at Dubai's main airport exceeded 5 million people for the fourth straight month in March, jumping 20.6 percent from a year earlier, airport authorities said on Monday.

Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports, handled 5.85 million passengers in March compared to 4.85 million a year ago. Year-to-date traffic was up 15.6 percent to 16.49 million passengers.

The largest increase in passenger numbers was recorded on western European routes serviced by Dubai carrier Emirates and flydubai, Dubai Airports said. Growth was relatively slow on South American and Middle Eastern routes.

Cargo volume in March rose 14.7 percent to 213,748 tonnes, while year-to-date cargo traffic grew 13.0 percent to 584,847 tonnes.