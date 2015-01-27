DUBAI Jan 27 Dubai International Airport was
the world's busiest for international passenger traffic last
year, it said on Tuesday, taking that title for the first time
from London's Heathrow Airport, which has been running into
capacity constraints.
The Dubai airport's operator said 70.5 million passengers
passed through it last year, up 6.1 percent from 2013, as the
emirate's trade and tourism industries boomed.
Political unrest in the region has pushed more investors and
tourists to Dubai, which is seen as a safe haven, while
state-owned Emirates airline and budget carrier flydubai are
expanding rapidly, steering traffic to the emirate.
Heathrow hosted 68.1 million international passengers in
2014, up 1.2 percent, a Heathrow spokeswoman said. British
politicians and authorities have been wrangling for years over
how to increase airport capacity near London but have not
reached a decision.
A commission is due to make final proposals by this summer,
choosing between three options: a third runway at Heathrow, an
extension to an existing Heathrow runway, or a second runway at
Gatwick Airport.
"Britain has benefited from being home to the world's
largest port or airport for the last 350 years. But lack of
capacity at Heathrow means we have inevitably lost our crown to
Dubai," the Heathrow spokeswoman said.
Dubai Airports, which operates Dubai International, forecast
this year's traffic would jump to 79 million passengers, helped
by the planned opening of the new Concourse D, which would boost
annual capacity to 90 million.
In December alone, the airport's traffic rose 7.5 percent
from a year earlier to 6.50 million passengers.
Cargo handled by Dubai International totalled 2.37 million
tonnes last year, down 3.4 percent because of the shift of
freighter traffic to Dubai World Central, the emirate's other
main airport. December's freight volume decreased 7.0 percent to
202,836 tonnes.
