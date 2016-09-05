DUBAI, Sept 5 Passenger traffic through Dubai
International Airport, the world's busiest for international
travel, jumped 14 percent from a year earlier to a monthly
record of 7.62 million people in July, the airport's operator
said on Monday.
Growing tourism and trade ties with the rest of the Middle
East, Asia and other regions of the world are fuelling traffic
growth at Dubai's airport
July's sharp rise was partly due to the timing of the
Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which normally reduces business
travel in the region. Most of Ramadan occurred during June this
year, but it extended into July last year.
During the first seven months of this year, passenger
traffic rose 7.0 percent to 48.12 million.
Freight handled by Dubai International shrank 1.2 percent in
July to 203,153 tonnes, but in the first seven months of 2016 it
rose 3.2 percent to 1.49 million tonnes. Only some of Dubai's
air freight passes through Dubai International as another
facility, Dubai World Central, handles pure cargo operations.
