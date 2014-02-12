LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - A debut bond issuance by Emirati firm
Dubai Investments Park could set a marker for other
sub-investment grade corporates in the Middle East, bankers
said.
The company, rated BB by Standard & Poor's, completes
roadshows in Singapore on Wednesday via Al Hilal Bank,
Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD.
A Reg S senior unsecured U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk
transaction may follow subject to market conditions.
If the market remains as strong as it was on Tuesday, the
deal may price by Thursday. Guidance could be released as early
as Wednesday morning to give Islamic investors time to get their
orders approved internally.
In the absence of an existing curve, investors are looking
at Emirati peer Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) as the closest peer,
one banker said.
"Jafza is the natural peer, albeit a bigger entity. It has
the same business model and is a cashflow-generative business
like DIP," he said.
Like Jafza, DIP is a real estate firm with long-term lease
contracts, a business model that carries less risk than an
outright property developer, he said.
Jafza has a 7 percent 2019 note trading at a yield of 4.016
percent and spread of 231 basis points over mid-swaps, according
to Tradeweb data. Despite the recent sell-off in emerging
markets, the note is trading 12.7 bps tighter than at the start
of the year on a yield basis.
"It's good to see a new issuer come to market and especially
one in the sub-investment-grade space. I think there will be
other such issuers from the MENA region, looking at the spending
and growth prospects for the region," one rival banker said.