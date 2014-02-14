* Pricing just 38.5 bps wide of better-rated Jafza sukuk
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - A well-timed launch saw Dubai
Investments Park achieve favourable terms on its debut $300
million, 4.296 percent five-year Reg S sukuk issue, a deal that
may serve to accelerate the plans of other regional potential
issuers.
The real estate firm, rated BB by Standard & Poor's, kicked
off the deal in a strong week for emerging markets and to a
market starved of Middle East paper: it is the first sukuk from
the region and the second international bond from the Gulf this
year after Kuwait Projects Co.
As a result DIP, a unit of Dubai Investments,
recorded a final order book on Thursday of around $4 billion,
unusually large for a debut sukuk.
Lead arrangers Al Hilal Bank, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank
and Emirates NBD took full advantage of the demand, and the
pricing of 265 basis points over mid-swaps came 35 bps inside
guidance of MS+300 bps, and even further inside initial profit
thoughts of the low 300s over mid-swaps.
"Even when we brought in pricing, hardly any orders fell out
of the book, such was the appetite for this deal," a lead banker
said.
At the time initial profit thoughts went out, bankers away
from the deal were talking about a pick-up of 70-80 bps over
larger and better-rated peer Jebel Ali Free Zone (Baa3/BBB-).
But final pricing was just 38.5 bps wide of Jafza's 7
percent 2019 sukuk, spotted at 226.5 bps over mid-swaps around
the time DIP opened books.
Apart from the rarity value, the deal comes at a time when
sentiment towards Dubai is extremely strong.
"This sukuk is secured by assets on the ground in Dubai, and
perception towards Dubai is very strong at the moment," said
Mohammad Kamran Wajid, chief executive of Emirates NBD Capital,
the investment banking arm of Emirates NBD.
Last week Dubai's largest real estate developer,
state-linked Emaar Properties, regained an
investment-grade credit rating after losing it during Dubai's
financial crisis five years ago. In the absence of a rating for
the Dubai sovereign, Emaar is seen as one indicator for
confidence in the emirate.
"Also, DIP operates a major land bank in the general area
where the Expo is to be held," Wajid noted. Dubai will host the
world's fair in 2020 and plans billions of dollars of spending
on infrastructure in the area.
DIP's main asset, a mixed industrial, commercial and
residential block, is adjacent to the World Expo 2020 site,
according to the deal documentation.
Overall conditions helped as well. Institutional investors
in Europe are looking to put money to work, as evidenced by
successful recent deals by Turkey and Slovenia. In addition,
there is a lot of liquidity in the Islamic investor community,
said Wajid.
European investors took 49 percent of DIP's issue, followed
by Middle East accounts with 32 percent. By investor type, fund
managers dominated with 65 percent of the deal.
Gulf corporates rarely offer much spread either, which made
this an attractive deal, a rival banker said.
Other potential issuers would be encouraged by the
transaction and more deals could follow soon, particularly from
the United Arab Emirates, bankers on and away from this deal
said.
"There are other issuers waiting to hit the market and we
could see a flurry of deals between now and the summer," said
Wajid.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, with a $1 billion
bond due in September, has sent out an invitation to banks to
pitch for a role on a 2014 debt issue. Other Abu Dhabi GREs with
obligations maturing this year include Mubadala Development Co
, which has $1.25 billion due in May, and Tourism
Development and Investment Co, which has $1 billion
maturing in October.
In Dubai, perhaps the most high-profile maiden issue
expected in 2014 is Etisalat, which is said to be
targeting the bond market to refinance a bridging arrangement
for its purchase of a majority stake in Maroc Telecom.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)