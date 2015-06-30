DUBAI, June 30 Dubai said it would construct a
small office building using a 3D printer for the first time, in
a drive to develop technology that would cut costs and save time
as the city grows.
3D printing, which uses a printer to make three-dimensional
objects from a digital design, is taking off in manufacturing
industries around the world but has so far been used little in
construction.
Dubai's one-storey prototype building, with about 2,000
square feet (185 square metres) of floor space, will be printed
layer-by-layer using a 20-foot tall printer, Mohamed Al Gergawi,
the United Arab Emirates Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said on
Tuesday.
It would then be assembled on site within a few weeks.
Interior furniture and structural components would also be built
through 3D printing with reinforced concrete, gypsum reinforced
with glass fibre, and plastic.
The project is a tie-up between Dubai and Winsun, a Chinese
company that has been pioneering the use of 3D printers to build
houses. Gergawi cited studies estimating the technique could cut
building time by 50-70 percent and labour costs by 50-80
percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)