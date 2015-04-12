DUBAI, April 12 The court system in Dubai's
financial free zone is seeking an agreement with Chinese courts
on enforcing its judgements as trading ties between the two
economies expand, a senior Dubai court official said on Sunday.
DIFC Courts, which covers the Dubai International Financial
Centre, the Middle East's main banking hub, has sought to
strengthen its global clout since last year by signing several
deals with foreign courts on mutual enforcement of decisions.
Deals were reached with Australia and Kenya in 2014, and
this year with Singapore's Supreme Court and the U.S. Federal
District Court for the Southern District of New York. A Chinese
agreement could position Dubai as a centre for handling legal
issues surrounding the Middle East's China business.
The emirate's trade with China, its biggest trading partner,
jumped 29 percent in 2014 to 175 billion dirhams ($47.7
billion), according to Dubai official statistics.
"We need to connect as a court with countries that are most
important to our country, and most important to Dubai," DIFC
Courts' registrar Mark Beer told a news conference.
He said discussions had begun with court officials in
Shanghai but declined to predict when an agreement might be
reached. It would flesh out and cover the mechanics of a broad
ministry-to-ministry agreement that already exists, he said.
In 2011, Dubai moved to attract more legal business by
letting parties around the world agree to refer commercial
disputes to the DIFC Courts, even if the cases had nothing to do
with the DIFC. To make this option attractive, however, Dubai
must show it can have judgements enforced abroad.
Cases totalling 1.76 billion dirhams in value were filed
with the DIFC Courts last year, up 81 percent from 2013, the
system said in its annual report.
To spur business at its Small Claims Tribunal, the DIFC
Courts plans to raise the maximum size of the cases it normally
handles, to 1 million dirhams from 200,000 for employment issues
and to 1 million dirhams from 500,000 for other issues.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)