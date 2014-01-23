DUBAI Jan 23 Financial services conglomerate Dubai Group has reached a final deal with creditors on restructuring $10 billion of debt, resolving the last major hangover from the emirate's financial crisis, its parent company confirmed on Thursday.

Lenders agreed to restructure about $6 billion of bank facilities while a further $4 billion of debt was subordinated to the claims of bank creditors, Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler, said in a statement.

The statement confirmed a Jan. 16 Reuters report, which quoted banking sources as saying the deal had been done.