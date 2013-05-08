* Markets confident Dubai can meet 2014-2016 payments
* But it still hasn't explained clearly how it will do so
* Asset sales slow, higher taxes not on the cards
* $20 bln Abu Dhabi loans expected to be rolled over
* Bond issues, possibly privatisations could help fill gap
By David French
DUBAI, May 8 Dubai may use a wide range of
strategies, from asset sales to increased bond issues and
continued support from Abu Dhabi, to get through a looming
period of debt repayments - but it may cause its bankers a few
sleepless nights on the way.
The emirate survived its 2009 debt crisis largely by
restructuring obligations of state-linked firms, pushing them
several years into the future. Many of those obligations will
come due between 2014 and 2016, saddling Dubai with tens of
billions of dollars of payments.
Statements by government officials in recent weeks suggest
Dubai is assembling a mix of steps to handle the approaching
debt hump, addressing the problem from many angles. Strong bond
and equity prices show investors think these steps will succeed.
But the emirate has still not explained clearly how it will
find all the money it needs - and in particular, how state-owned
investment firm Dubai World will meet its debts.
"Little progress has been made on clarifying and
strengthening the legal framework for insolvencies/debt
restructuring, while details of the Dubai government's capacity
to support its government-related institutions remain
uncertain," credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said
in a March report.
This worries the banking community, said a senior
Dubai-based banker from an institution owed money by Dubai
World.
"I'm on the pessimistic side as I see Dubai doing very well
in everyday life - at the airport, tourism numbers up, real
estate prices going up - but I've still not seen anything on
Dubai World," he said, declining to be named because of the
commercial sensitivity of his remarks.
"There is still time to go but we don't hear anything. It's
worrying."
<----------------------------------------------------------
Factbox on upcoming Dubai maturities:
Dubai CDS, bond yield and stocks:
---------------------------------------------------------->
ABU DHABI DEBT
Standard Chartered bank estimates Dubai and its
government-related entities (GREs) - companies and agencies
backed by the state - have around $48 billion of debt
obligations coming due between 2014 and 2016.
Although Dubai has recovered strongly from the crisis,
economic growth alone will not provide nearly enough money to
repay those debts, and the emirate appears to have little room
to boost its cashflow.
The emirate's government is running a small budget deficit
and while Dubai receives dividends from profitable state-owned
firms, the numbers aren't huge; Emirates airline and the Dubai
Electricity and Water Authority each paid 500 million dirhams
($136 million) of dividends last financial year. Funds from its
road toll system and receipts from its hugely profitable duty
free operations have already been securitised.
Raising any large amount of money from new taxes or fees, or
higher rates for existing taxes, is not on the cards since it
could hurt Dubai's competitiveness in a region where taxes are
very low, officials have said privately.
The first big payment coming due is money lent to Dubai
during the crisis by a deep-pocketed neighbour. The Dubai
Financial Support Fund (DFSF) borrowed a total of $20 billion
from Abu Dhabi and the federal government of the United Arab
Emirates: $10 billion from the UAE central bank and $5 billion
each from two state-owned banks in Abu Dhabi, National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and Al Hilal Bank.
This five-year debt will come due in November 2014. Since
the DFSF lent essentially all of the money on to needy Dubai
GREs, it is unlikely to be able to repay all of the debt next
year, or even a large part of it.
For example, the DFSF is one of the main creditors to Amlak
Finance, a troubled Islamic real estate lender which is still
trying to renegotiate $1.9 billion of debt with local and
foreign banks before resuming operations.
Most commercial bankers assume the Abu Dhabi debt will not
be a problem. They note Abu Dhabi still has an interest in
preserving Dubai's financial stability, and expect all or most
of the $20 billion liability to be rolled over quietly for a
further several years by the Abu Dhabi government and banks.
In order to buoy financial market sentiment and demonstrate
it has recovered from its crisis, Dubai could make a modest,
partial repayment to Abu Dhabi next year, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts said in a research report.
DUBAI WORLD
Subsequent debt maturities may not be so comfortable for
Dubai, however. In May 2015, for example, Dubai World will be
required to repay a $4.4 billion loan from banks.
When Dubai World's $25 billion debt restructuring was agreed
with banks in 2011, it was envisaged that the conglomerate would
raise most of the money it needed through asset sales.
According to a restructuring document seen by Reuters,
$1.3-2.3 billion was to be raised in 2010-2012 through the
disposal of Britain's P&O Ferries and warehouse developer
Gazeley, with another $3.9-$5.3 billion generated in 2013-2015
through sales of holdings such as U.S. department stores Barneys
and Loehmann's, as well as MGM Resorts International.
Asset sales have not been as quick and easy as hoped, partly
because of the global financial crisis. P&O and Gazeley have not
been sold, while Dubai World lost control of Barneys in May 2012
as part of a restructuring at the U.S. retailer.
In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Dubai World
chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, a close advisor and
uncle to Dubai's ruler, acknowledged that some asset sales might
be delayed.
He said this would happen if the emirate felt it could get a
higher price if it waited; "we might see in six months to one
year, things will be better." In that case, Sheikh Ahmed said,
Dubai would study an alternative plan to finance debt payments.
"We will look at something like this. I can't specify what,
since it's confidential information because of the
restructuring," he said when asked if an alternative to asset
sales was in place.
BONDS
One option for Dubai would be to force bank creditors back
to the table for another round of debt restructurings when the
Dubai World loan and other payments come due.
Comments by government officials, however, suggest Dubai
wants to avoid more restructurings - partly because of the blow
to its prestige as a financial centre - and believes it can.
"Definitely we will not see another 2009 happening,"
Mohammed al-Shaibani, chief executive of Investment Corp of
Dubai (ICD), a sovereign wealth fund, told Reuters in March.
Another option would be to issue more bonds. The Dubai
government attracted massive investor demand when it sold $1.25
billion of Islamic and conventional bonds in January; a $750
million, 10-year tranche got $11 billion of bids.
Sheikh Ahmed said more bond sales were possible. "The market
is right, the price is right, then why not?" he said when asked
if another issue could happen this year.
By themselves, however, stepped-up bond issues by the
government and GREs might raise several billion dollars, not
enough to meet all of Dubai's debt payments, bankers estimated.
The same is true for the loan market.
Securing funds from local banks, which are flush with cash
as the economy recovers, is one way that Dubai GREs have met
tricky repayments recently; DIFC Investments and the Jebel Ali
Free Zone Authority used loans heavily backed by local banks to
refinance obligations last year.
But this strategy has limits, particularly because the UAE
central bank says it is determined to impose limits on banks'
exposure to state-linked borrowers, as a way to limit the risk
of another crisis.
The central bank suspended the limits last year after
protests from commercial banks, but it has said it wants to
revive them this year. Many of the UAE's largest banks would
become unable to take on additional debt from Dubai GREs.
That may encourage Dubai to explore partial privatisations
as a way to strengthen state finances. The ICD's Shaibani said
the emirate expected to offer at least one flagship asset to the
public as early as next year to stimulate investment and burnish
Dubai's role as a global trading hub.
"2014-2015 should be a fantastic time for IPOs. I can see
potential for an IPO of one or two big government-owned
entities," he said.