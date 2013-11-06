(Adds details, context)
DUBAI Nov 6 Dubai's economic growth accelerated
in the first half of 2013 to 4.9 percent year-on-year, buoyed by
strong expansion of trade and tourism, the government's
statistics department said on Wednesday.
The economy grew 4.4 percent in 2012 as a whole and 4.0
percent in the first half of 2012.
Dubai's real estate market has been rebounding this year
from its crash of 2009-2010, helped by an influx of foreign
money and supporting an economic boom which can be seen in the
performance of the stock market, up 79 percent
year-to-date.
The hotel and restaurants sector grew 13.7 percent in the
first half of this year, the statistics department said. The
number of hotel guests jumped 11.1 percent to 5.6 million, while
the number of rooms available increased by 4,729 to 58,950.
The wholesale and retail trade sector, which accounts for
nearly one-third of GDP, expanded 4.1 percent from a year
earlier. Manufacturing increased 13.3 percent, helped by strong
exports.
The real estate and business services sector, which accounts
for about 13 percent of GDP, grew 3.3 percent year-on-year,
accelerating from 1.7 percent growth in all of 2012. The
financial sector expanded 2.7 percent.
