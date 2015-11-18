DUBAI Nov 18 The sustained slump in oil prices
will not alter Dubai's spending or investment plans, a senior
official said on Wednesday, although the emirate's banks may
struggle to expand conventional revenue streams next year.
Oil makes up 2 percent or less of Dubai's economy, said
Mohammad al-Shaibani, chief executive of state-owned Investment
Corporation of Dubai (ICD), although energy is still a key
determinant of business confidence in the wider Gulf.
"There won't be a lot of shift in terms of strategy,"
Shaibani told a media round table.
Dubai's Department of Finance does not have any immediate
plans to raise debt and "should really balance the budget", he
said.
"The growth in the country and in the income is (through)
services and is more or less enough to support the planned
budget."
Banks in the United Arab Emirates are working together to
try to stem the number of small business owners fleeing the
country with unpaid debt, a trend that has already reached
around $1.4 bln this year, a senior banking official warned this
week.
But Shaibani was bullish on the immediate prospects for
Dubai banks. ICD owns stakes in two of Dubai's biggest lenders
Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank.
"I don't think we'll have a lot of NPLs on the balance sheet
because I think the banks have learned a good lesson and they
are very careful," said Shaibani.
"The banks are going to do really well this year. Overall,
the results will be very positive. That's what we expect. Next
year will be slightly challenging."
