DUBAI Feb 13 Dubai gave the go ahead on
Wednesday to plans for a new $1.6 billion island project
featuring the world's largest ferris wheel at its centre, as the
emirate resumes constructing extravagant projects reminiscent of
its boom years.
The emirate is already home to lavish property landmarks
such as manmade islands in the shape of palms and the world's
tallest tower, projects which were built using high amounts of
leverage and which triggered its 2009 credit crisis.
Dubai's ruler approved the 6 billion dirham Bluewaters
Island development on Wednesday, which includes a 210 metre (688
foot) high ferris wheel, the Dubai Eye. The wheel, which will
cost one billion dirhams, is inspired by the 135 metre high
London Eye on the River Thames.
State-owned Meraas Holding will develop the Bluewaters
project, which will begin construction in April, state news
agency WAM said. Building on the Dubai Eye is slated to begin in
the second quarter this year.
South Korea's Hyundai Contracting and Starneth Engineering -
whose engineers helped build the London Eye - have been
appointed primary contractors for the design and construction of
Dubai Eye.
In November, Meraas was chosen to develop a 10-billion
dirham complex of five theme parks, including one focused on
India's Bollywood cinema industry, as Dubai bids to boost its
tourism sector.
The Gulf Arab emirate, hard hit by the 2008 credit crunch
and a property collapse, has seen a gradual recovery in its
fortunes thanks to its logistics, trade and tourism businesses.
It has also benefited from its safe-haven status amid the Arab
Spring revolts in the region.
Large amounts of capital fled Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Yemen
and other Arab countries in search of safe havens after
political and economic turmoil erupted in those countries in
early 2011.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Michael Holden)