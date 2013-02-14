* Number of firms up 7 pct, employment up 16 pct in 2012
* European presence still growing
* Yuan business rising but no word on clearing bank
* Maintaining lead over other Gulf financial centres
* Discussing investment fund rules with UAE authorities
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 14 The Dubai International Financial
Centre, a business zone, says it aims to double the number of
companies there over five years by serving as a base for
business with China, south Asia and Africa, not merely the Gulf.
With political unrest plaguing parts of the Middle East and
Western financial firms still retrenching because of debt
problems in their home markets, the business environment is
challenging for Dubai.
But Jeffrey Singer, chief executive of the DIFC Authority,
which manages the business zone, said Dubai could keep expanding
rapidly as the Gulf's main financial centre by becoming a
conduit for trade and investment with a larger region.
"Increasingly institutions are using Dubai not just as a
base for business in the Gulf, but as a base to access a much
wider area," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.
The DIFC, opened in 2004, is one of the United Arab
Emirates' "free zones", offering foreign investors 100 percent
ownership of their ventures and business-friendly regulation.
The number of registered firms operating in the DIFC rose 7
percent last year to 912, while workers at those firms jumped 16
percent to 14,000. The DIFC has declared it wants to double its
size in the five years from 2011, when it had 848 companies.
The DIFC has had to contend over the past year with the
shrinkage of some of its top U.S. and European clients. This
week, Citigroup Inc began laying off investment bankers
across its Europe, Middle East and Africa division, with 50
positions to be eliminated in the near term.
But Singer said that overall, cutbacks of investment bankers
and back-office staff at Western institutions in the DIFC had
been more than offset by their expansion in other areas, as
foreign firms tried to capture part of the oil-rich Gulf's
infrastructure spending boom.
In some cases, retrenchment by foreign firms in the Gulf has
prompted them to bring staff back from other parts of the region
to Dubai, actually boosting their presence in the DIFC.
"The European presence has grown every year in terms of
both employment and the number of firms here," said Singer, an
American who took his job last July after heading the NASDAQ
Dubai exchange.
CHINA
Much of the DIFC's future growth is expected to come from
Chinese institutions. Assets at Industrial & Commercial Bank of
China's (ICBC) Middle East unit, which operates from
Dubai, soared 128 percent from a year earlier to $6.1 billion in
the first half of 2012.
Four Chinese institutions - ICBC, Bank of China,
Agricultural Bank of China and Petrochina
- now have presences in the DIFC. Singer said the
DIFC was discussing the possibility of others coming, but
declined to elaborate.
Trade in the Chinese yuan by banks in Dubai has been
increasing; ICBC said it conducted $2.1 billion of yuan
transactions in the interbank money market in the first half of
2012, up 58 percent. Last week Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest bank, said it had started offering yuan accounts.
Dubai may struggle to become a major market for trading the
yuan, however, if it does not arrange for clearing of trades to
be done locally.
Yuan clearing is conducted in Hong Kong and Taipei, and last
week China named ICBC as the clearing bank for yuan business in
Singapore, but Singer said any similar arrangement for Dubai
would depend on discussions between UAE and Chinese authorities.
"Banks in the DIFC would like to have yuan settlement occur
here but that is an issue for the UAE central bank to handle,"
he said, without predicting when that might happen.
Risks for the DIFC include political instability in other
Arab countries, which Singer said could deter foreign investment
throughout the region, and any major slowdown in the Gulf's
infrastructure spending.
The DIFC also faces competition from nearby financial
centres, particularly Qatar, but it has maintained its lead over
them in recent years. The Qatar Financial Centre Authority's
register lists about 140 active, licensed firms.
Bahrain's status as a financial centre has been hurt by
political unrest that erupted there two years ago. Some
financial operations moved to Dubai from Bahrain for that
reason, though Bahrain has been successful in preventing a mass
exodus of financial firms, Singer said.
Some fund managers complain that new UAE investment fund
rules introduced late last year could hurt the DIFC by placing a
bigger burden of regulation on it and making it harder for funds
to market themselves in the wider country outside the free zone.
The DIFC is continuing to hold discussions with the UAE
Securities and Commodities Authority on how to apply the rules
to the DIFC, Singer said without elaborating.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)