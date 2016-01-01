(adds hotel comment, details)
DUBAI Jan 1 Firefighters on Friday appeared to
have mostly extinguished a blaze that suddenly engulfed one of
Dubai's most prominent skyscrapers on New Year's Eve, witnesses
said.
Plumes of white smoke still emanated from the charred,
63-storey Address Downtown Dubai hotel and residential block at
daybreak, but civil defence crews had mostly extinguished the
flames which erupted around 2130 (1730 GMT).
Witnesses reported seeing flames leaping from a lower
portion of the building as late as around noon local time, but a
hotel spokesperson said the situation was under control.
"The fire in the hotel has been contained. We would like to
express our gratitude to the authorities for their immediate and
professional support. An investigation is ongoing," the
spokesperson wrote in an email.
Dubai police said on Thursday that the building was
evacuated and 14 people were lightly injured. A medic at the
scene said more than 60 people were treated for mild smoke
inhalation and problems caused by crowding as they fled.
Witnesses described seeing flaming debris wafting down from
The Address as occupants left, some running.
The New Year's fireworks display at the nearby Burj Khalifa,
the world's tallest building, is one of Dubai's most celebrated
annual rites and attracted thousands of spectators - most of
whom were evacuated before the spectacle went on as scheduled.
Live TV broadcasts of the extravaganza appeared to show only
a few dozen people in the vast viewing venue near the tower.
Dubai, among the most open and peaceful cities in the
war-battered Middle East, prides itself as a tourist and
business hub.
But the metropolis, one of seven emirates that make up the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), may face questions about the safety
of its rapidly-constructed cityscape, especially after another
high-rise building caught fire earlier this year.
Security officials said the conflagration began on the
outside of the structure at the 20th floor, and the deputy chief
of police said the investigation into its cause was underway.
Dhahi Khalfan posted a picture of a fireball toward the
hotel's base on his official twitter account on Friday.
"A forensic photographer from the Dubai police with the lens
of his camera, from here the investigation begins," he said.
(Reporting By Ahmed Jadallah, Abdul Hadi al-Ramahi and Noah
Browning; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Dominic Evans)