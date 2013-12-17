* Dubai World unit sells 50 pct of Fontainebleau - source
DUBAI, Dec 17 Istithmar World, a unit of Dubai
World, has sold its 50 percent stake in Miami Beach's
landmark Fontainebleau hotel back to south Florida developer
Turnberry, a source close to the seller said on Tuesday.
Dubai World, one of the emirate's big state-owned
conglomerates, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Reuters had reported in September that the Fontainebleau
deal was close to being completed; the price was not immediately
known. Dubai World originally paid $375 million in 2008 for its
50 percent stake in Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
It is the latest in a string of asset sales by Dubai World
companies, as the conglomerate steps up its divestment programme
following a $25 billion debt restructuring.
Proceeds of asset sales by Dubai's state-linked firms will
help to meet a heavy schedule of debt maturities in the next
three years, including the first repayment under Dubai World's
restructuring plan, worth $4.4 billion and due in May 2015.
The emirate came close to a debt default in 2009 as the
global financial crisis triggered a crash of its property
market. Dubai's economy is now recovering strongly but bankers
are eager to see how the emirate repays roughly $50 billion of
obligations coming due between 2014 and 2016.
Dubai World initially struggled to offload assets in the
aftermath of its debt restructuring deal because of poor market
conditions, but it has completed two other exits this year.
A unit of Toronto-based investment company Brookfield Asset
Management bought British-based logistics warehouse
developer Gazeley from Dubai World subsidiary Economic Zones
World in June.
Istithmar World then transferred another landmark hotel,
Dubai's Atlantis, to fellow state-owned fund Investment Corp of
Dubai earlier this month.
The 1,504-room Fontainebleau hotel became famous in the
1960s as a playground for stars such as Frank Sinatra, Elvis
Presley and Jerry Lewis.
Turnberry is owned by South Florida's Soffer family; Jeffrey
Soffer bought the Fontainebleau hotel in 2005 before bringing
the Dubai firm in as a partner three years later.
The resort, which borrowed more than $620 million to fund a
restoration programme before it reopened in November 2008, had
to restructure the loan in 2010. Dubai World offered $100
million of new equity to lenders as part of that restructuring.