* New class of funds has minimum subscription of $500,000
* Dubai wants asset managers to base themselves in emirate
* Aims to compete with Luxembourg, Dublin and Cayman Islands
* But still lacks lawyers and other professionals
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 19 Dubai is changing its financial
rules in an effort to attract more asset managers - particularly
those serving the richest and most risk-tolerant investors, such
as hedge funds and private equity funds - to base themselves in
the emirate.
The rules create a new class of funds that can be domiciled
in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), facing less
stringent regulation and thus lower costs than existing funds.
Authorities hope this will boost the DIFC's growth as a
domicile for funds, which has lagged other areas of the
emirate's rapid financial development over the past decade.
The DIFC has boomed since it was set up as a financial free
zone in 2004, becoming the Middle East's main banking hub. The
number of registered firms operating there jumped 14 percent to
1,039 last year.
But the DIFC has not come close to competing with the likes
of Luxembourg, Dublin and the Cayman Islands as a top domicile
for funds. Only about nine funds have been domiciled in the DIFC
since its current funds regime was introduced in 2010, compared
with hundreds established in the leading centres.
That is partly because Dubai still lacks an extensive "human
infrastructure" of financial lawyers, custodians and other
professionals to compare with the other centres, and because of
the costs of meeting regulatory requirements.
The new rules from the Dubai Financial Services Authority
(DFSA), which were published this week and will take effect on
Thursday, seek to cut costs by creating a class of funds that
can be offered only to experienced professional investors and so
need less regulation.
The qualified investor funds (QIFs) can be offered only
through private placements, rather than public offers, and can
have no more than 50 investors, the DFSA said.
Minimum subscriptions to QIFs must be $500,000. That is
lower than the $1 million minimum initially proposed by the DFSA
in a draft of the rules for public consultation earlier this
year.
The advantages of QIFs include not having to file interim
reports on their operations, only annual reports; flexibility in
appointing custodians; and exemption from some investment
restrictions. For example, a QIF can invest in a fund of funds,
while funds of other types may be prohibited from doing so.
While it is likely to take years for Dubai to build the
human infrastructure which the European centres have, many asset
managers think the emirate could prosper as a fund domicile in
the long run because of its role in handling the Gulf's oil
wealth and its proximity to major emerging markets such as
India.
QIFs may appeal in particular to the "family offices" which
manage the money of the Gulf's wealthy business dynasties and
are increasingly establishing presences in Dubai as their
managements become more professional.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)