DUBAI Aug 14 Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jumeirah Group's executive chairman as the hospitality arm's new president and group chief executive.

Gerald Lawless' appointment, effective September 1, gives him "a more focused executive management role at this important stage of Jumeirah's international growth strategy," Dubai Holding said in a statement.

The holding company also changed the structure of its board, adding former Virgin Group chief executive Stephen Murphy as non-executive chairman.

Other board members include David Michels, former group chief executive of Hilton Group, budget carrier flydubai's Chief Executive Ghaith Al Ghaith and Dubai Holding's Chief Operating Officer Fadel Al Ali and Lawless.

Dubai Holding is the personal investment arm of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and has a portfolio of companies focused on hospitality, real estate, telecommunications, investments and other services.

Its financial arm Dubai Group is in the process of restructuring $10 billion of debt. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)