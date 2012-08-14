DUBAI Aug 14 Dubai Holding, the
conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai, said on Tuesday that
it has appointed Jumeirah Group's executive chairman as the
hospitality arm's new president and group chief executive.
Gerald Lawless' appointment, effective September 1, gives
him "a more focused executive management role at this important
stage of Jumeirah's international growth strategy," Dubai
Holding said in a statement.
The holding company also changed the structure of its board,
adding former Virgin Group chief executive Stephen Murphy as
non-executive chairman.
Other board members include David Michels, former group
chief executive of Hilton Group, budget carrier flydubai's Chief
Executive Ghaith Al Ghaith and Dubai Holding's Chief Operating
Officer Fadel Al Ali and Lawless.
Dubai Holding is the personal investment arm of Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and has a portfolio of companies
focused on hospitality, real estate, telecommunications,
investments and other services.
Its financial arm Dubai Group is in the process of
restructuring $10 billion of debt.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)