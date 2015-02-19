Feb 19 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Thursday, showing inflation at its highest level since May 2009. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 01/15 12/14 01/14 pct change month/month 0.8 0.0 0.5 pct change year/year 4.5 4.2 2.2 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.6 percent from a year earlier in January. But food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent of the basket, fell 1.6 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)