March 11 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Wednesday, showing inflation falling slightly from its January level, which was the highest since May 2009. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/15 01/15 02/14 pct change month/month 0.2 0.8 0.4 pct change year/year 4.3 4.5 2.6 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.6 percent from a year earlier in February and rose 0.7 percent from the previous month. Food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent of the basket, fell 0.6 percent year-on-year and edged up 0.2 percent month-on-month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)