Sept 28 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following August consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 pct change month/month 0.4 0.1 pct change year/year 2.5 3.0 NOTE - The centre changed the base year for the consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer basket. This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates; using the old base year, annual inflation was 2.1 percent in July. Housing and utility costs rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier in August while food and beverage prices climbed 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)