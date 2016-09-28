Sept 28 The Dubai Statistics Center released the
following August consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate.
DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16
pct change month/month 0.4 0.1
pct change year/year 2.5 3.0
NOTE - The centre changed the base year for the consumer
price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer basket.
This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates; using the
old base year, annual inflation was 2.1 percent in July.
Housing and utility costs rose 4.7 percent from a year
earlier in August while food and beverage prices climbed 2.7
percent.
