DUBAI, April 3 Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD),
the emirate's sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to buy about 46
percent of hotel management company Kerzner International
, sources aware of the deal said.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because the
matter is not yet public, did not reveal the price of the deal.
Executives from ICD could not immediately be reached to comment.
The stake will be bought from the founders, the sources
said. Istithmar World, a unit of state-owned conglomerate Dubai
World, already owns 25 percent of Kerzner, while
Goldman Sachs also has a stake.
Among its properties, Kerzner manages the global Atlantis
and One & Only resort chains; much of its business is now
focused on Dubai.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)