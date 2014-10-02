(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI Oct 2 The Dubai Financial Market could
see one more company list on the stock exchange before the end
of the year in addition to the already-announced share sale by a
healthcare and education start-up, its chairman said on
Thursday.
Initial public offerings in the emirate dried up in the wake
of the global financial crisis, which combined with a local
property crash and debt problems at state-linked entities saw
the Dubai benchmark index plummet 70 percent from its peak --
dragging local investor confidence with it.
Aided by a recovery in the emirate's economy on the back of
its key tourism and logistics sectors, market sentiment has
improved. The fillip provided by an upgrade to emerging market
status by index compiler MSCI all contributed to Dubai being one
of the best-performing indices globally in 2013 and 2014.
Firms are now weighing IPO options amid euphoria at the $1.6
billion share sale of Emaar Malls Group, which closed
up 12.1 percent on its first day of trading on Thursday after
the offering was covered around 30 times over by investors.
"It is possible that we will have one more listing before
the end of the year," Essa Kazim told reporters at an event to
mark the commencement of trading of EMG - the second new listing
in just over a week, after a five-year hiatus.
Kazim later confirmed this potential public offering was in
addition to the flotation of Amanat Holdings, which will launch
a 1.375 billion dirham ($374.4 million) share sale later this
month.
He declined to name the sectors and companies potentially
seeking a listing, except to say that the bourse is actively
targeting firms which aren't well represented.
The index is dominated by real estate and financial services
firms, accounting for about 88 percent of the market's value.
He said family businesses could be among potential listings.
The Gulf's economic landscape is dominated by businesses run
by families who are often reluctant to cede control, especially
under current rules which mean companies must float a minimum of
55 percent unless a waiver is granted by the regulator -- as was
the case with EMG.
But changing rules -- a draft companies law will bring the
minimum free float down to around 30 percent -- are expected to
prompt more family businesses to consider going public.
Al Habtoor Group, a family conglomerate with interests in
retail, construction and hospitality, has been rumoured to be
reviving plans for a listing in 2015, according to local media
reports last week.
Other potential listings could come from Emaar, which is
mulling the IPO of its hotels unit, whose operations include an
Armani-branded hotel in the world's tallest building, the Burj
Khalifa.
Meraas Holding, a Dubai state-owned developer, is believed
to be preparing an IPO for its theme parks division. Emirates
NBD, Goldman Sachs and HSBC have been
chosen to arrange the deal, according to banking sources.
(US dollar = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates dirham)
