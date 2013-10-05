DUBAI Oct 5 Dubai unveiled plans on Saturday to
become a centre for business that follows Islamic principles in
areas from banking and insurance to food processing, tourism and
education.
With a freewheeling commercial culture and a diverse
population with cosmopolitan lifestyles, the booming emirate of
2.1 million people is not known for its Islamic scholarship.
But in the past few decades, Dubai has used its
international ties to become the Gulf's main centre for finance,
trade and travel. Officials said they would now focus on
business related to the religious beliefs of the world's 1.6
billion Muslims.
"The total foreign trade of the Muslim world is $4 trillion.
This shows the potential that is available for Dubai," Mohammed
al-Gergawi, chairman of Dubai Holding, a conglomerate owned by
the emirate's ruler, told a conference.
In finance, Dubai wants to become a top centre for the
issuance and trading of Islamic bonds, which are structured to
avoid the payment of interest. It aims to rival the main hubs
for Islamic bonds, Kuala Lumpur and London, by creating a set of
clear, commonly accepted standards.
Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, chairman of the authority overseeing
Dubai's financial centre, said the emirate would also focus on
Islamic re-insurance. In conventional insurance, risk is
transferred from one party to another; under Islamic rules, risk
is shared among members of an insurance fund.
Because there are only 19 Islamic re-insurance firms
globally, Islamic insurers are forced to transfer some of their
risk to conventional re-insurers, creating a business
opportunity for Dubai in establishing more firms, Ghurair said.
He predicted the global Islamic re-insurance market would
grow to $20 billion by 2020 from $11 billion at present.
Islamic endowments, estimated to be worth hundreds of
billions of dollars globally, are another area which Dubai is
targeting. Analysts say many of them invest their money
passively and inefficiently, creating potential for economic
gains if they are reformed.
Dubai intends to establish by the first quarter of next year
an International Endowment Authority, headquartered in the
emirate, which will promote best practices in the global
industry, officials said.
The emirate will get involved in the business of certifying
halal food and other products that are prepared under Islamic
principles. It plans to set up an international laboratory and
accreditation centre by the first quarter of 2014, aiming to
gain 10 percent of the global market in the next three years.
Officials said they would also promote Dubai as a centre for
Islamic tourism, education and fashion, though they did not give
details of those initiatives.
