A Lamborghini Aventador, a model which will be used by Dubai police, is displayed in this handout picture provided by Dubai Police Media office April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dubai Police Media office/Handout

DUBAI The city that boasts the world's tallest building is equipping its police with $400,000 Lamborghini sports cars that Dubai's deputy police chief says are in keeping with the Gulf capital's image.

They also go fast, since according to the website of Lamborghini, an affiliate of the Volkswagen Group (VOWG.DE), all the Italian company's cars reach 100 kph (60 mph) in well under six seconds.

Major General Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina said that a fleet of Lamborghinis, each estimated to cost around $400,000, had been obtained by the Dubai police for use at main tourist sites.

"The aim is to reflect the reputation of the emirate and the high stature it achieved," Mazeina said.

"It will also help promote tourism and showcase the security role the Dubai police plays in safeguarding the city," he added.

The vehicles will be deployed at the downtown area near the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa tower, the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard as well as the cafe- and restaurant-lined walk of the Jumeirah Beach Residence, one of the most popular waterfront developments in Dubai.

Photos of the vehicles published in local media in the United Arab Emirates showed a green-and-white vehicle decorated with the Dubai police insignia on the front hood.

Dubai, one of seven emirates in the UAE federation, is staging a recovery from the financial crisis it suffered during the global financial crisis in 2009. The emirate recently has announced several major projects, including a huge tourism and retail development with the largest shopping mall in the world.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Michael Roddy)