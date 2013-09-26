DUBAI, Sept 26 The emirate of Dubai will raise
the registration fee charged for real estate transactions to 4
percent from 2 percent on Oct. 6, in order to prevent excessive
speculation in the property market, a top official said on
Thursday.
"It will affect the quick selling of property. This will
have a positive impact on the market as it will limit the
flipping of property and protect the market," Sultan Butti Bin
Mejren, Director General of the government's Land Department,
told reporters.
On the issue of whether the higher fee could hurt the
market, he said: "We don't see a negative impact affecting the
transactions."
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing
by William Maclean)