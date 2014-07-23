DUBAI, July 23 Dubai retailing and restaurants
group Marka IPO-MARK.DU plans to list its shares on the Dubai
Financial Market (DFM) in the second week of September, in what
would be the bourse's first flotation for five years, the
company said on Wednesday.
New share issues dried up in Dubai when its financial crisis
erupted five years ago and Marka's float, which comes after its
sale of shares to investors in April, signals a reopening of the
market as investment conditions improve.
The company raised 275 million dirhams ($75 million) in an
offer that was 36 times subscribed. At least several other share
offerings are believed to be under preparation in Dubai.
The company initially planned to list its shares on the DFM
around the first week of June, but the market was hit by massive
volatility that month as a speculative bubble burst.
Marka was founded earlier this year by prominent UAE
investors. It says it will spend the proceeds of the share sale
on opening more than 100 fashion retail outlets, restaurants and
cafes in the UAE and across the Gulf Arab region in the next
five years.
In March Dubai's other, smaller stock exchange, NASDAQ
Dubai, saw its first flotation since the financial crisis, a
$175 million offer by Emirates REIT.
