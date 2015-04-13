By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, April 13
slightly and rents were flat in the first quarter of 2015
compared with the final three months of last year, a report by
property consultants JLL showed on Monday.
The real estate sector in Dubai has been among the most
volatile globally over the past decade, swinging from boom to
bust to boom again. Prices recovered to near peak values after
falling by about half from their 2008 highs, but are now
weakening again.
Apartment sale prices fell 2 percent in the first three
months of 2015 versus the final three months of 2014, JLL said.
Villa sale prices dropped 1 percent, while rental values for
both villas and apartments were flat.
"Sale prices normally move ahead of rents and this appears
to be happening in the residential market in Dubai at present,"
said Craig Plumb, regional head of research at JLL.
"While this is resulting in increased rental yields, this is
likely to be a temporary factor with more attractive yields
eventually increasing demand and therefore sale prices again."
Nevertheless, JLL reiterated its January forecast that
residential prices would fall by up to 10 percent in 2015.
Compared with the first quarter of 2014, apartment sale
prices were up 7 percent in the opening three months of this
year, while rental values gained 9 percent. For villas, sale and
rental prices climbed 6 and 2 percent respectively.
About 730 residential units were delivered in Dubai in the
first quarter, JLL estimated, with an additional 22,000 to be
handed over by year-end. Dubai had 379,000 residential units as
of March 31.
In Dubai's hotel sector, average daily room rates fell 5
percent from a year earlier to $273 in the 12 months to
February, while occupancy rates edged down to 86 percent from 88
percent. Combined, this led to a 7 percent drop in revenue per
available room to $235.
With a further 3,600 rooms to be added to Dubai's current
supply of 64,900 this year, JLL warned that room rates could
decline further.
Meanwhile, Dubai's office sector features a divide between
buildings in prime locations, where demand is robust, and those
elsewhere.
Prime location rents rose 1 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter to an average of 1,880 dirhams ($512) per square
metre and the vacancy rate for them fell to 23 from 26 percent.
But demand for office space elsewhere remained weak, JLL
said, exerting downward pressure on the rents which owners
asked. "The flight to quality remains the trend in Dubai's
office sector."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)