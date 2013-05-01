* Builder of Burj Khalifa says might go higher still
* Other developers detail massive project
* Return of grandiose schemes chimes with property recovery
(New lead to detail possible new tower building)
By Praveen Menon and Mahmoud Habboush
DUBAI, May 1 The Dubai builder of the world's
highest tower, the Burj Khalifa, hinted it might develop an even
taller skyscraper and two conglomerates outlined grandiose real
estate plans, underscoring recovery in the emirate's bombed-out
property sector.
The plans would have appeared fanciful three years ago, when
a crash in the inflated real estate market triggered a corporate
debt crisis and a slew of company restructurings.
But Dubai, home to an archipelago of man-made islands and an
indoor ski slope in one of its shopping malls, staged a dramatic
economic recovery last year, partly because of a tourism boom.
Tourist arrivals grew 10 percent and hotel revenue rose 19
percent in the first half of 2012. Some state-linked companies
have been working through their debt loads while some property
prices have started to rebound.
"Maybe we will try to build something a little taller," said
Mohamed Alabbar, the chairman of Dubai's largest developer Emaar
Properties, which built the 828-metre Burj Khalifa.
The tower, which dominates Dubai's spectacular high-rise
skyline, was opened in 2010 but is set to be overshadowed by the
1,000-metre Kingdom tower under construction in the Saudi city
of Jeddah.
"Dubai needs another tall building. Dubai is only about 30
years old. So we have a lot of time and lot of investment left,
Alabbar told journalists at a conference.
Meydan Group and the Sobha Group, two Dubai conglomerates,
separately announced a joint venture to develop a major leisure,
retail and residential complex near the city's downtown area.
The complex will include a 350,000 square metres water park,
a 7-km lagoon, retail spaces, leisure and sports attractions as
well as 1,500 villas.
It will be the cornerstone of a huge urban development plan
announced last November by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum, which included the largest shopping mall in
the world, a park 30 percent bigger than Hyde Park in London,
and over 100 hotels.
Other grandiose projects announced recently include a
replica of the Taj Mahal and billion-dollar theme parks
including one modelled on the India's so-called "Bollywood" film
industry.
Saeed Humaid al-Tayer, Meydan's chairman and chief
executive, said the complex would be funded through company
capital, investors paying for off-plan property and bank loans.
"We have some financial institutions that are happy to work
with us," he said.
RECOVERY
Residential property prices have boomed in the past year,
according to the latest REIDIN residential sale index showing an
17 percent rise for villas and an 18 percent increase for
apartments.
The comeback in Dubai's real estate market is mainly due to
speculative investors pushing property prices higher and
Alabbar said that "flipping" - the practice of buying
speculatively for quick resale, needed to be controlled.
"There is very strong demand in Dubai. I see this continuing
provided we control this flipping situation," he said.
But he did not expect another bubble in Dubai's real estate
market.
"Banks are being very cautious and companies are cautious,"
he told reporters.
(Editing by David Cowell)