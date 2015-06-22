By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, June 22
DUBAI, June 22 Dubai residential property prices
are likely to fall 10 to 20 percent this year because of subdued
demand, slower economic activity and downbeat investor
sentiment, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said on
Monday.
"Slightly lesser demand will come from non-residents," S&P
said in a statement. "In early 2015, non-resident demand from
Russia and other member countries of the Gulf Cooperation
Council was particularly subdued."
S&P expects oil prices to remain weak through to the end of
2016 so that economic growth in the United Arab Emirates as a
whole "is likely to slow markedly in 2015 and 2016".
The agency also warned that a fall in Dubai's stock index
would be likely to affect investor views on property.
The index is down 10 percent over the past 12 months, according
to Reuters' calculations.
That drop reflects doubts about the sustainability of
current property prices, S&P said. "General investor sentiment
is key in Dubai real estate because a large majority of buyers
are investors."
Greater supply of new residential units will also dampen
prices. S&P cited forecasts from property analysts REIDIN that
20,170 new units would be delivered in 2015, nearly double the
annual average of 11,600 over the preceding three years.
The real estate sector in Dubai, one of seven emirates in
the UAE, has been among the most volatile globally over the past
decade, swinging from boom to bust to boom again.
Prices have recovered to within about a fifth of their peak
values as of January, having fallen by more than half from their
2008 highs. They have since weakened again.
Dubai's property market crash led to a debt crisis, but now
property developers, many of them state-linked, are better
placed to withstand market shocks, S&P said.
S&P predicted Dubai's developers, including Emaar Properties
and DAMAC Properties, can absorb up to
about a 20 percent drop in home prices because of stronger
balance sheets and greater revenue diversification into more
reliable income streams.
S&P estimated property developers' debt to core earnings
ratio was 1.9 on average at the end of 2014, versus 3.3 at the
end of 2008.
(Reporting by Matt Smith. Editing by Jane Merriman)