DUBAI Oct 27 Increases in Dubai's property
prices have moderated quite a lot and the International Monetary
Fund is now less concerned about them than it was in May, a
senior IMF official said on Monday.
The IMF has previously warned that rapid rises in Dubai real
estate prices, which earlier this year were in some cases a
third higher than they were 12 months previously, could lead to
another bubble and then a crash in the emirate.
But Masood Ahmed, head of the IMF's Middle East and Central
Asia Department, told a news conference on Monday that risks
seemed to have decreased, partly because Dubai authorities had
taken steps to limit speculative buying.
However, he said there were still areas that needed to be
watched, and that real estate projects needed to be sequenced
and carefully managed to avoid encouraging excessive risk-taking
by government-related enterprises.
A report by property consultants JLL last month found
residential rents and sales prices rose 2 percent and 1 percent
respectively in the third quarter compared to the previous
quarter, slower than 3 percent and 6 percent increases in the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Andrew Torchia)