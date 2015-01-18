DUBAI Jan 18 Dubai's markets for residential
real estate and hotel properties are peaking as lower oil prices
dampen sentiment, though strong government spending and the
emirate's diversified economy mean a sharp pull-back is not
expected, consultants JLL said in a report on Sunday.
The residential market surged early last year on the back of
a strong economy, with rents up 15 percent and selling prices up
20 percent in 2014 as a whole. But activity cooled considerably
in the fourth quarter, JLL said.
"Dubai's real estate sector ended the year on a quiet note
as nearly all segments of the market witnessed subdued growth
levels in Q4," it said.
"Average prices and rentals in the residential sector appear
to have stabilised over recent months, with some locations
registering marginal declines."
It noted that according to Dubai Land Department data, the
number of residential transactions dropped 30 percent last year
and their value fell 14 percent.
JLL predicted: "The residential sector is likely to remain
subdued over the next 12 months as the market is expected to
absorb 25,000 additional units in 2015," though it added that in
reality, not all of those projects might be delivered on time.
The consultancy said that in the property cycle, Dubai's
residential market was now passing from slowing rental growth to
a phase of falling rents, while the hotel market was marginally
behind that point in the cycle.
The retail sector is still in a period of slowing rental
growth while the office market remains early in the phase of
accelerating rental growth, it said.
