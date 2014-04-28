* Dubai index up 50 pct in 2014 after doubling last year
* Many fund managers getting nervous
* But bullish retail investors dominate market
* World Expo, MSCI upgrade hopes may be overblown
* But corporate stories such as Arabtec, Emaar sustain
interest
By Azza Al Arabi
DUBAI, April 28 A sense of euphoria can be felt
as you walk onto the Dubai Financial Market's (DFM) trading
floor. Excited investors sit huddled at tables, eyes fixed on
trading screens. Occasionally the floor erupts in applause as
certain stocks shoot up to target levels.
A local investor in his fifties who gives his name as Abu
Hany, dressed in the traditional white robes of the Gulf,
describes himself as essentially a short-term trader - like many
of the customers in the room.
"Most of my investments are hit-and-run. This is my
investment strategy."
But he also shows little inclination to take money off the
table for any extended period; profits he makes from selling one
stock are quickly ploughed into buying another.
Abu Hany's strategy helps to explain the extraordinary
strength of Dubai's stock market. He and thousands of other
individual investors - most of them United Arab Emirates
citizens, but some of them from other rich Gulf countries such
as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait - have made Dubai the world's
best-performing major stock market this year.
Flush with cash from the Gulf's economic boom and inspired
by some impressive corporate success stories, they have pushed
the emirate's main stock index up 50 percent so far in
2014 after it more than doubled last year.
Many professional fund managers and analysts are starting to
worry that the market may be overheating; some have been
predicting a pull-back for months. But the flood of money from
retail investors has pushed the index up almost without
interruption for 18 months, and as long as people like Abu Hany
keep their confidence, the uptrend may well continue.
"Our markets and economy are strong and I believe that Dubai
is the ideal environment for investors," Abu Hany said this
week. If there is a market pull-back, he added, "I believe that
it will be minimal."
<-----------------------------------------------------------
Dubai stocks, bond and CDS link.reuters.com/myg35t
----------------------------------------------------------->
RISK/REWARD
When the Dubai market started its ascent at the beginning of
2012, it was cheap. By some measures, that is no longer the
case; analysts estimate the market is trading at about 19 times
estimated earnings for 2014, compared to about 10 times for
MSCI's emerging markets index.
For many institutional investors, that means the risk/reward
ratio has changed for the worse - so regardless of how
optimistic one is about the long-term outlook for Dubai's trade-
and tourism-fuelled economy, the bull run should soon pause.
"It is hot and there is nothing to fuel the heat apart from
high hopes, some of which are about to be dashed," Sanyalak
Manibhandu, manager of research at major brokerage NBAD
Securities, said last week.
But such misgivings are having little impact on share prices
because of the structure of the Dubai market. Retail investors
account for some 60 to 70 percent of daily trading, analysts
estimate, compared to levels well below 50 percent for many
other stock markets around the world.
That makes retail players more powerful than institutional
investors in dictating day-to-day market moves. Their presence
can be seen in a roughly threefold leap in trading volume on the
DFM in the past year, to levels last seen in 2009.
It could also be seen in this month's response to an initial
public offer of shares in Dubai, the first IPO on the DFM since
the emirate's financial crisis froze primary market issuance
five years ago.
Marka IPO-MARK.DU, a "cash shell" being set up by
prominent local businessmen, does not have any current
operations and investors were asked to commit money on the basis
of a general plan for the company to open fashion retail
outlets, restaurants and cafes across the Gulf in coming years.
But the IPO was designed to appeal to retail investors -
shares were sold through a wide network of subscription banks -
and the 275 million dirham ($75 million) offer, representing 55
percent of Marka's capital, was a massive 36 times subscribed.
Leverage played a big role during the last big retail
investor-led booms in Dubai's stock market, in 2005 and 2008.
This time, many investors claim they are more cautious.
"In 2008, I invested in a fund through a bank in the UAE. I
leveraged four times my capital and after five years, I lost
more than half of my total investment - and I was unable to
repay the bank," said another customer at the DFM this week.
"This has taught me not to invest through margin lending."
But leverage is clearly a significant factor in the current
bull run. The number of accredited margin trading providers at
the DFM has increased by seven to 18, the bourse said in its
first-quarter report.
OPTIMISM
Retail investors' optimism appears to be built mainly on
three pillars. One is the strong momentum behind the Dubai
economy's recovery from its 2009 crisis; gross domestic product
is growing at a rate of 4 percent or more, and residential
property prices were up by about a third from a year earlier in
the first quarter of 2014.
With real estate prices in some areas nearing their
pre-crisis peaks, some investors argue that the stock market
index, now just above 5,000 points, is heading for its record
high of 8,545 points, hit in 2005. Qatar's market
regained its 2005 peak last week.
Many individual investors cite Dubai's success last November
in winning the right to host the World Expo in 2020, an event
promoted by the government as a big boost to the emirate's
development - though some private analysts say the scale of the
long-term benefits is not clear.
"Analysts give excuses for the rise and fall of the index,
but I think that the Expo 2020 and the government's vision are
supporting the market," said a third investor. He came to the
DFM with his son, who also plays the stock market.
"We local investors have a long-term view of the economy."
The second pillar is international equity index compiler
MSCI's plan to upgrade the UAE to emerging market from frontier
market status at the end of May, which will put Dubai on the map
for more foreign fund managers.
Expectations for the boost from this factor may well be
overblown; fund managers calculate Dubai might draw between $1
billion and $2 billion of new foreign money, not much compared
to the market's $93 billion capitalisation - and a lot of the
new money has already arrived.
But if the first two pillars weaken, retail investors have a
third pillar to sustain them: a dramatic improvement in the
outlook for some individual local firms, thanks to the region's
economic boom and in some cases, support from UAE authorities.
Last year, for example, Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar increased
its management control of Dubai builder Arabtec. Since
then, Arabtec has launched an international expansion drive,
winning among other contracts a $40 billion deal - backed by
both the UAE and Egyptian governments - to build one million
homes in Egypt.
That deal alone is worth over five times Arabtec's entire
2012 revenues; more contracts related to Aabar and the Abu Dhabi
government are in the pipeline. Arabtec's share price has more
than tripled so far this year.
Many fund managers, noting that Arabtec may struggle to
manage such a fast expansion and translate its huge deals into
concrete profits, have become sceptical of the stock at its
current level of 8.84 dirhams. Five of a sample of 12 analysts
now have some form of sell rating on it, against only three
rating it a buy, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Many retail investors, however, say they take the
announcements of corporate deals at face value.
"If the size of one contract is $40 billion, I am not
surprised at Arabtec's share price performance and I expect the
stock to reach 10 dirhams by the end of May," Abu Hany said.
If faith in Arabtec falters, there are other high-flying
stocks to lure retail investors. State-backed Emaar Properties
, Dubai's largest listed real estate developer, saw its
first-quarter net profit jump 55 percent and last week predicted
profit would quadruple by 2018.
Of a sample of 14 analysts rating Emaar, 11 still give it
some form of buy rating and none view it as a sell.
A fourth retail investor at the DFM said he felt Arabtec was
indeed overvalued, and that the Dubai index would drop as much
as 5 to 7 percent in the next six weeks. But this prospect did
not change his bullish overall view of the market, he added.
"The market is fairly valued and that is the reason I am
invested. Dubai has got a lot of potential to rise. On that
basis, I am satisfied," he said.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)