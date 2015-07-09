(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Dubai passes Malaysia, Ireland, London in sukuk listed
* State-linked firms supporting Dubai's effort
* Gulf region may be source of future growth
* Working on ways to sell sukuk to retail investors
* Designing sharia-compliant repurchase agreement
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 8 Dubai has overtaken other
financial centres in listing Islamic bonds on its exchanges, and
is mounting a global drive to attract more listings while
developing new channels to trade sukuk, the chief executive of
Nasdaq Dubai said.
"Demand for Islamic financial products still exceeds supply
-- there are very few financial products for which this is
true," said Hamed Ahmed Ali.
The exchange is working on ways to sell sukuk directly to
retail investors, expanding the primary market beyond
institutional buyers, and designing a sharia-compliant
repurchase agreement, he said.
Dubai launched an effort to list sukuk in 2013 after its
ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum declared he wanted
the emirate to become a top Islamic finance centre. A study
published by Nasdaq Dubai this week suggested the effort was
succeeding.
Sukuk listed on Dubai's two exchanges, Nasdaq Dubai and
Dubai Financial Market, rose to $36.7 billion last
month from $7 billion in 2013, said the study, whose results are
broadly in line with Thomson Reuters data. Nasdaq Dubai accounts
for the vast majority.
This put Dubai ahead of the world's three traditional sukuk
centres: Malaysia, with $26.6 billion listed on Bursa Malaysia
and the Labuan free trade zone, the Irish Stock
Exchange with $25.7 billion, and the London Stock
Exchange with $25.1 billion.
Until 2013, issuers from the Gulf usually chose European
exchanges to list sukuk; that has begun changing.
Unlike Europe, Dubai has a stable of local state-linked
firms which can be encouraged to issue sukuk and list them
locally. Noor Bank listed $500 million on Nasdaq Dubai last
week; Dubai's government owns over a quarter of the bank.
Also, Dubai is at the heart of a Muslim region, which both
supplies sukuk and provides investor demand, Ali said.
While 56 percent of Dubai's listed sukuk are from United
Arab Emirates issuers, 22 percent are from Saudi Arabia; Ali
said he wanted the proportion from Gulf countries outside the
UAE to grow.
In response to Nasdaq Dubai's study, the Irish exchange said
it "continues to attract high levels of listings from the Gulf
Cooperation Council region, both Islamic-based and conventional
finance". The Malaysian and London exchanges did not reply to
requests for comment.
TRADE
Sukuk listings are not the only indicator of health for an
Islamic finance centre. Another is sukuk trading turnover; this
remains low on Dubai's exchanges, as many institutions hold
instruments to maturity or trade them over-the-counter.
In some ways, Malaysia has a much more vibrant sukuk market
than Dubai, with more small corporate issuers. About $69 billion
of sukuk were issued in Malaysia last year, though many were not
listed, regulatory data shows.
Ali said Nasdaq Dubai aimed to stimulate trade by developing
direct sales to retail investors. Bahrain's bourse opened such a
channel to issue local currency sovereign sukuk in January.
Nasdaq Dubai's plan to introduce an "Islamic repo" contract
-- a sharia-compliant version of the short-term loans of
securities which banks use to adjust their liquidity -- could
also encourage more active use of sukuk.
The exchange is discussing a proposed template with local
and international banks and hopes to introduce it late this year
or in 2016, providing it wins the endorsement of religious
scholars. So far, only Malaysia, Indonesia and Bahrain have
taken major steps to develop Islamic repos.
Early last year, Nasdaq Dubai introduced a platform for
murabaha, another form of Islamic liquidity management in which
one bank buys merchandise and another agrees to buy it at a
mark-up. It aimed to grab some of this business from the London
Metal Exchange.
So far the new platform has had modest success, trading a
total of around $17 billion among three users. The exchange is
seeking to attract new participants, Ali said.
(Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino, editing by Louise
Heavens)