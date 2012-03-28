DUBAI, March 28 Emirates NBD has
appointed Jamal bin Ghalaita as the new chief executive of Dubai
Bank, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bin Ghalaita will also continue his current role as the
chief executive ENBD's islamic subsidiary Emirates Islamic Bank,
the bank said.
Formerly owned by the private holding company of the ruler
of Dubai and taken over by the government in May last year,
Dubai Bank was folded into Emirates NBD.
Ghalaita's appointment aims at unifying the management team
of both Islamic subsidiaries under the umbrella of Emirates NBD,
the statement said.
The Bank also announced the appointment of Douwe Oppedijk,
formerly the interim CEO of Dubai Bank, as advisor to the
Ghalaita.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)