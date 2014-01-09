DUBAI Jan 9 Dubai Group, a unit of the
investment vehicle of the ruler of the emirate which is
undergoing a $10 billion debt restructuring, has appointed Ahmed
al-Qassim as its chief executive, three sources aware of the
matter told Reuters.
David Smoot, the chief executive of Dubai International
Capital who was asked earlier this year to manage the sale of
Dubai Group's assets, has ended his association with the
company, the sources added on Thursday.
Qassim, an Emirati, was a director of investment banking at
Emirates NBD from February 2013, according to his
LinkedIn page, and has also held roles at General Electric
and its joint venture with Abu Dhabi state-owned fund
Mubadala Development Company.
Dubai Group didn't immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Mirna
Sleiman; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)