* DIC CEO David Smoot to take charge of managing assets
* Two lenders to be named to post-restructuring committee
* Debt deal signed with 5 dissenting creditors
* Dubai Group restructuring $10 bln in debt
By David French and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Group's $10 billion debt
restructuring will see the head of another state-linked firm
managing its assets while two banks will have a monitoring role
to ensure more oversight from creditors, sources aware of the
matter said.
Dubai Group, a unit of ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum's personal investment firm Dubai Holding, was one of
several of the emirate's state-linked entities forced to
restructure debt after the global financial crisis in 2008.
The group, hit by excessive use of leverage in its
investments and a sharp decline in asset values, has been in
debt talks for two years.
David Smoot, chief executive officer of Dubai International
Capital (DIC), which itself agreed on a $2.5 billion debt deal
in 2012, has been asked to manage Dubai Group's assets as part
of the restructuring plan, the sources said speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not public. DIC is the
private equity arm of Dubai Holding.
Dubai Group declined to comment.
In addition to Smoot's appointment, two banks will be named
to a post-restructuring creditor committee to provide oversight
of Dubai Group's business to ensure the interests of creditors
are protected for the duration of the debt deal.
"There's going to be significantly more oversight from the
creditors, given what has happened before," said one source
aware of the matter.
It is not the first time creditors on a Gulf restructuring
have insisted on an oversight role in the firm once the deal is
struck. Kuwait's Investment Dar, which restructured 1 billion
dinars ($3.53 billion) in 2011, agreed to a four-lender liaison
committee who would ensure best practices at the firm.
Of the group's $10 billion total debt, $6 billion is owed to
banks and the remaining $4 billion is classed as inter-company
loans.
Documentation for the full restructuring has already been
agreed with secured creditors and French bank Natixis,
who are in a separate group of creditors, while it is still
being completed for unsecured lenders.
In January, Dubai Group settled with banks who brought legal
action to secure repayment of their share of the debt and this
deal was signed on Thursday, two of the sources said.
The creditors included the four lenders who brought legal
action in London: RBS, Standard Bank,
Commerzbank and Commercial International Bank
.
British Arab Commercial Bank joined them after the 18.5
cents on the dollar offer was extended to the other banks who
are part of the unsecured creditor committee.
ASSET SALES
Most of the debt restructurings in Dubai are predicated on
asset disposals to fund future repayments. But the emirate has
not sold any of its major assets, blaming tough market
conditions and a slow recovery in value.
Under Smoot, DIC agreed a $2.5 billion restructuring with
lenders last April. Smoot, an American former investment banker,
took the top job at DIC in 2010. Since then, he has turned
around the firm, sold several assets under difficult market
conditions and reached a debt agreement which saw liabilities
extended for up to five years.
Smoot will manage the assets within the Dubai Group
structure and they will not be transferred to another entity,
three of the sources said.
Dubai Group cut half its staff of about 30 people late in
2012, including its chief investment officer, as part of
cost-cutting measures and as executives were fired for failing
to speed up asset sales.
Last month the group sold its 41 percent stake in Oman
National Investment Corp Holding (ONIC) to an Omani
sovereign wealth fund. [ID: nL6N0BS2B5]
That followed the sale in September of its Turkish insurance
arm jointly to a company owned by former AIG chief
executive Maurice Greenberg and to a unit of Dubai lender
Mashreq Bank.
But such disposals have been minor in value and the group is
yet to divest some of its larger assets.
It owns a 14.7 percent stake in Oman's top lender, Bank
Muscat, holds an 18 percent stake in Egypt's EFG
Hermes and has 17 percent ownership of Cyprus Popular
Bank, formerly Marfin.
($1 = 0.2832 Kuwaiti dinars)
