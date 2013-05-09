New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
(Removes reference to creditors taking equity stake after company corrects earlier statement, and says creditors will not receive any equity)
DUBAI May 9 Dubai Group will become an independent company after its planned $10 billion debt restructuring, the chief executive of parent Dubai Holding said in an interview on Thursday.
Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai Holding, the investment arm of the emirate's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, expects to sign an agreement with its creditors on the debt restructuring in six weeks, Ahmad Bin Byat said.
After the restructuring, Dubai Group's board will include representatives from creditor banks and shareholders, as well as independent members, he said. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.