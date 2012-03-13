* Dubai Holding weighing sale of 26 pct Axiom stake -
sources
* Stake sale seen generating $300 mln - source
* Dubai Holding in the process of nominating banks - source
* Co sold 14 pct stake last year in Qatar Mannai deal
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, March 13 Dubai Holding,
the conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai, is considering a
sale of its remaining 26-percent stake in local mobile phone
retailer Axiom Telecom, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
A sale could fetch a price of $300 million for Dubai
Holding's unit Emirates International Telecommunications LLC
(EIT), said a banking source speaking on condition of anonymity.
The holding company is in the process of nominating an
adviser to evaluate options for the stake, two other sources
said.
Dubai Holding declined to comment.
Axiom Chief Executive Faisal Al Bannai declined to comment
on the possibility of a Dubai Holding exit and only said: "Every
shareholder at Axiom has the right to evaluate their stake and
test the market. The company operates independently from any
change in shareholding."
Dubai-based Axiom sold a 35-percent stake to Qatar's Mannai
Corp for an undisclosed amount last year after
deciding against a share listing.
This included a 14-percent stake from EIT.
Dubai Holding holds a substantial portfolio of brands in the
property and hospitality sectors, organised under three main
groupings: Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG)
, Dubai International Capital and Dubai Group.
"Axiom is a valuable, noncore asset for DHCOG and we think
they would be willing to sell down their remaining stake," said
Gus Chehayeb, director of MENA Credit Research at Exotix.
"However, with minimal debt due prior to 2014 and lots of
free cash flow from hospitality and retail properties, we think
DHCOG will only sell its telecom assets at fair or attractive
prices. That is, there is no rush to sell in our opinion, but
there's always a right price," he added.
Dubai Holding, which repaid in full a $500 million bond
earlier this year, is among the matrix of firms
badly hit by Dubai's 2009 financial crisis and most of its units
have had to hold discussions with banks to extend liabilities
and restructure debt.
Dubai Holding may have to sell its entire $2-billion telecom
portfolio over the next three years primarily to repay
contractor liabilities, J.P. Morgan said in a note last July.
Dubai is slowly recovering from the impact of the financial
crisis which saw property prices crash more than 50 percent in
the emirate and forced it to restructure $25 billion in debt at
flagship conglomerate Dubai World.
Mohammad Al Shaibani, the chief executive of the Investment
Corporation of Dubai, said last month that the emirate would
make its debt payments this year and is willing to support
state-owned companies through various options.
Government-related entities in Dubai have bonds worth $3.3
billion maturing before the end of 2012, including a $1.25
billion DIFC Investments (DIFCI) sukuk and a 7.5 billion dirhams
sukuk ($2 billion) for Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).
(Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)