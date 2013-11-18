DUBAI Nov 18 Dubai Investments aims
to raise $300 million from a debut sale of Islamic bonds by the
end of 2013 after delaying a similar plan early this year due to
rising interest rates, its chief executive said.
The conglomerate, which has interests in several sectors
including property and manufacturing, had in April picked
Citigroup Inc, Nomura and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co
to help arrange the sale.
"We are in the final stage of application to the various
markets. I'm hoping that it should be done this year," Khalid
bin Kalban told reporters on Monday.
"This (sukuk sale) is delayed because interest rates climbed
up. We are targetting a specific interest rate. Once we achieve
it we will go into the market, otherwise there's no point. It
has come down to lower than the level we expected."
The company, whose manufacturing business was hit by
political unrest in the Gulf Arab region, has been eyeing a
sukuk issue since last year to finance expansion of some
manufacturing units and repay debt.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)