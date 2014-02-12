DUBAI Feb 12 Dubai Investments Park, a unit of
Dubai Investments, has tightened pricing guidance on
its $300 million debut Islamic bond issue, which will price on
Thursday, a document from lead managers said on Wednesday.
The five-year sukuk, which has so far attracted orders from
investors worth more than $1.5 billion, has current guidance in
the area of 300 basis points over midswaps, the document said.
Earlier on Wednesday, a source told IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters, that initial pricing thoughts were for the deal to
price in the low 300 bps over the same benchmark.
Abu Dhabi-based Al Hilal Bank, Citigroup, Dubai
Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD are arranging
the transaction.
(Reporting by Nadine Wehbe; Writing by David French; Editing by
Olzhas Auyezov)