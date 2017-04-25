(Adds Dubai Electricity and Water Authority statement)
DUBAI, April 24 A power outage briefly plunged
the glitzy Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping
centres, into darkness on Monday, Dubai's government media
office and a local newspaper reported.
The English-language Gulf News said the outage began at 7:13
pm (1513 GMT) and it posted photos of shoppers using mobile
phones to find their way around the spacious shopping centre,
which is operated by Emaar Malls, a subsidiary of real estate
developer Emaar Properties.
Power was restored nearly two hours later.
"We thank all Dubai Mall shoppers for their patience,
understanding and cooperation," the Dubai government media
office said in a message posted on its Twitter account.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said the power
outage was caused by the transfer of high-voltage cables from
Dubai Mall substation, in agreement with Emaar.
"During the transfer, the outage occurred because one line
went out of service," DEWA said in a statement issued on
Tuesday.
The mall is located near Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest
skyscraper, a tourist attraction in the Gulf's main trading and
tourism hub.
DEWA said that electricity and water supply to the rest of
the area was not affected.
The area has had problems in the past. In 2015, a fire swept
through The Address Hotel, and in 2010 the Dubai Mall itself was
partially closed after an aquarium containing thousands of fish
and sea animals began leaking.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson and
Subhranshu Sahu)